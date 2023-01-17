 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

A couple of chances of snow/wintry mix with our next winter storm in sight

  • Updated
  • 0

The Chippewa Valley has continued to receive warmer than average temperatures for both lows and highs. However, we continue to see precipitation this morning, and further on in the week, we do look to have our next winter storm. 

XQ Combined 2018 For MidDay Show Earth Design.png

A Winter Storm Watch is in affect for the counties in blue starting tomorrow at 9pm until 6pm on Thursday. Heavy snow is expected, giving way to hazardous road conditions. 

5 Day Travel Tracker Vertical Bars Tomorrow.png

For the rest of the week, we will see a couple of days with road conditions being affected. Thursday will be the biggest day due to snow falling throughout the day. 

By Friday, snowplows will be catching up and Saturday should be the day we move back to more normal road conditions. 

XQ Combined 2018 For MidDay Show Earth Design.png

For our Tuesday, we have a system that is moving away from western Wisconsin. This positioning will give us a slight chance of seeing a wintry mix/snow for the next couple of days, though we will be mostly dry and cloudy.

To our southwest, there is another system. This will be what we are looking at closely, as that will be what will be bringing our next batch of snow. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecasttuesday.png

After our couple of chances of snow today, though mostly cloudy skies, Wednesday evening will start our chances of seeing snow fall. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastwednesday.png

Throughout Thursday we will see continuous snow showers. Thursday evening will have more scattered snow showers, with snow fully clearing out by Friday.

Forecast Snow DMA Matt 2022.png

Early snow totals have us sitting between 4"-8", even though that we are only seeing snow for 24-48 hours. This map of totals can shift, as the positioning of the low is critical. Right now, expect higher totals southeast. 

After our next passing of a winter storm, the weekend will once again be dry, though cooler. Good news is that lower temps are still above average for the season. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

