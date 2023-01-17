A couple of chances of snow/wintry mix with our next winter storm in sight

The Chippewa Valley has continued to receive warmer than average temperatures for both lows and highs. However, we continue to see precipitation this morning, and further on in the week, we do look to have our next winter storm.
A Winter Storm Watch is in affect for the counties in blue starting tomorrow at 9pm until 6pm on Thursday. Heavy snow is expected, giving way to hazardous road conditions.
For the rest of the week, we will see a couple of days with road conditions being affected. Thursday will be the biggest day due to snow falling throughout the day.
By Friday, snowplows will be catching up and Saturday should be the day we move back to more normal road conditions.
For our Tuesday, we have a system that is moving away from western Wisconsin. This positioning will give us a slight chance of seeing a wintry mix/snow for the next couple of days, though we will be mostly dry and cloudy.
To our southwest, there is another system. This will be what we are looking at closely, as that will be what will be bringing our next batch of snow.
After our couple of chances of snow today, though mostly cloudy skies, Wednesday evening will start our chances of seeing snow fall.
Throughout Thursday we will see continuous snow showers. Thursday evening will have more scattered snow showers, with snow fully clearing out by Friday.
Early snow totals have us sitting between 4"-8", even though that we are only seeing snow for 24-48 hours. This map of totals can shift, as the positioning of the low is critical. Right now, expect higher totals southeast.
After our next passing of a winter storm, the weekend will once again be dry, though cooler. Good news is that lower temps are still above average for the season.