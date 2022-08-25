A couple of days of sunshine before weekend storms

Yesterday's scattered storms brought some substantial amount of rain. These totals ranged all the way down to trace amounts, up to 5"-7" of rain. The Chippewa Valley saw areas of 2"-4" with the studio measuring only 0.08". Luckily, this will be the last for a couple of days, and mother nature has some perfect weather for us.
A few weeks ago, our temps were well below average, with some days feeling like fall. Since then, temps have caught back up to a very average week for this week. This will somewhat be the same going forward, with a few days higher than average. For today, we actually will be below average with temps reaching near 76, and dropping into the mid 50s tonight. This is heavily due to our dewpoints decreasing, and light winds, leaving us with a cool night.
Today could potentially see some sun as the storms from yesterday are moving east, and behind it, sunny skies. By tonight, we should be clear of the storms completely, leaving Friday mostly sunny. Temps on Friday will reach near 80, and with humidity falling, it will be a perfect day to enjoy the outdoors.
The weekend will be the start to humidity picking back up as well as storm chances. Saturday night is looking to bring scattered storms to the Chippewa Valley, lasting all the way until early Sunday morning. Sunday will be much the same as Saturday, with more storm chances, and the possibility of storms lingering into Monday morning.
As humidity continues to climb, the start of the week will be very hot and humid, especially on Monday. Temps will be in the mid to upper 80s with humidity giving way to temps feeling in the 90s. With so much humidity, Monday could see storms that go into Tuesday morning. It won't be until Tuesday where we get another break in humidity and perfect weather. The middle of the week next is looking perfect and back to beautiful summer weather.