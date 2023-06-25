A couple of windy days ahead along with more chances of rain

The past seven days has left a nice mark on our rain totals to a point where we are sitting at a good level with accumulation for the month. Our work week is going to add even more to that as the Chippewa Valley won't see too many dry days.
Tonight, we will see some slight chances of a rain shower or thunderstorm. However, models point to just clouds in the sky. Clouds continue into Monday morning.
By Monday afternoon, we will have our next chance of rain. These chances will only be for a few hours with chances diminishing into the evening hours, where clouds clear for a beautiful evening.
While we see some rain, we will have some pretty strong winds topping out around 20 mph.
Winds will weaken into Tuesday but pick back up Wednesday.
Along with winds, we will see a little bit of humidity during the work week. Humidity won't be very high, but enough to feel a little toasty with additional sunlight.
With temperatures the next seven days hanging around the 80s with humidity, it is not a surprise that we will see lots of rain chances, to the point where it looks more wet than dry for once. What we will have to see ahead, is days with rain possible, if it lasts all day, or there are more breaks of sunshine.