A few chances for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon as heat ramps up for Labor Day Weekend

  Updated
  • 0

A little bit of rain tomorrow afternoon and a lot of sunshine and heat for the whole Labor Day Weekend.

Friday night, temps will drop only into the upper 60s with a bit of humidity and breezy winds from the southwest. 

Saturday will rise to the low 90s with still breezy winds and humidity, as well as chances for showers and thunderstorms. 

DMA - HRRR PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast New Labels.png

Storms will be possible in the late morning, early afternoon hours from 10am till noon. The nature of them are very scattered with light to moderate rainfall. 

Rain chances will end by about 1pm with areas receiving up to 0.25". 

Extended 3 Day Daybreak 18.png
Record Watch Up To 5 Panels.png

For the rest of Labor Day Weekend, the Chippewa Valley will be dry and sunny with temps hitting the upper 90s.

This will still pose a chance at receiving record breaking heat as well as possible excessive heat warnings. 

Heat won't be done for quite awhile with Tuesday next week seeing excessive heat. By Tuesday evening, a front will move through and start to give us a little less of that summer-like temperatures. 

7 Day Evening.png

