A few chances of flurries along with warmer weather later in the week

Yesterday was a battle with the wind, and luckily today they have calmed down. With winds dying down, we were able to pick up into the mid 30s today and had plenty of sunshine. The new week will start out dipping low, but in the end, come out on the warmer side. 

As you plan out your day tomorrow, expect to see little sunshine and plenty of clouds. Along with clouds, comes a few chances of some flurries in the afternoon. However, by the end of the day, things should be relatively clear. 

Western Wisconsin will have snow chances begin around 11 am tomorrow and last until 3 pm. Snow will be very light and only bring us trace to 1". 

Our next chances of snow will be Tuesday, where we will potentially have a little bit more accumulation. However, forecasts still point to bring us snow that won't impact driving conditions. After Tuesday, the next chances will come Thursday and Saturday evening. 

Even though there are a few snow chances, temps will be warming up to above freezing by the middle of the week. This should keep our snow totals low, and instead have more rain/mix/sleet. Our impacts with these chances will most likely deal with morning commutes as these forms of precipitation will freeze in the late evening until the early morning.

