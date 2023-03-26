 Skip to main content
A few changes in temps as rain and/or snow makes its way towards western Wisconsin

  • Updated
The Chippewa Valley will see temperatures take a turn this week, but also plenty of rain chances.

Sun continues to keep our temperatures up as northwest winds try to cool us down. Eventually, winds will overcome the sun, and bring our temps down to pretty below average with warmer weather and rain chances to follow. 

For our next 7 days, we will see a couple of different shifts in the weather. Our first outlook will be a slight cool down to start the week with a slight chance in rain/snow. 

To end the week, we will have temps warming back up, but it will come with widespread rain/snow and a possibility of minor snow accumulation. 

Temperatures throughout the week are still below average, but even with the cool down, we aren't dipping to any "cold" temperatures. 

As said before, our first chances of precip is early in the week, but pretty minimal. Forecasts point to a few slippery stretches possible, but not big road impacts. 

More noticeable/significant rain and snow won't come until later in the week. Even then, temps will be pretty warm, so we shouldn't see snow accumulate too much. 

After rain and/or snow, our weekend will have a short little warm-up with a possibility of hitting 50°.

