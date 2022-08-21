A few days of perfect weather and a couple chances of storms

Today we finally hit that magical 80 for our highs which is exactly our average for today. Dewpoints have fallen back down to a more comfortable level, though with the sun out, it may feel a little bit hotter than the actual temperature.
Tonight, our dewpoints will slightly climb up to our temps, making for a humid night. With humidity in the air, we do have chances of fog from 3 am to 6 am. Most of the fog will be patchy with some areas having some dense fog. Visibility within the fog will only shorten down to a mile and at most, a half mile. Even though the fog is not super dense, still make sure to keep your headlights on and drive safely.
Once the sun rises, the fog should clear out and the new week is looking to start out beautifully. Temps will rise into the low 80s, with mostly sunny skies. The evening of Monday will have dewpoints rise again, though it will stay as the rest of the week will be mostly humid.
With more humidity next week, there are a couple of storm chances which start Wednesday evening. These storms will be scattered in nature with rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Nothing is pointing to the storms being severe, but we will be tracking them as we move further along the week. The next rain chances will be at the end of the week on Saturday during the evening. Both Wednesday and Saturday evening's storms will most likely head into the very early morning hours of the following day, with the rest of that day being pleasant.
Other than our couple of rain chances, we will stay mostly in line with our low 80s average as our summer is getting closer and closer to the end. For the days without rain, they are going to be very enjoyable.