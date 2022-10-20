A few days of warm weather before storms and cold weather haunts us once again

Heading into the weekend, we can almost say goodbye to cold weather for a little while and enjoy beautiful weather. Today looks to be our last cool day where we hit the upper 50s and tonight, drop into the upper 30s. Nice thing though is that tonight, our warm weather tomorrow is kicked off with a bang.
Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies with clouds decreasing into tomorrow morning. This might be alright, as from midnight until the dawn of Friday morning, the Orionid Meteor shower is taking place. This meteor shower are deposits from the well-known Comet Halley. The expected of meteors per hour is from 10-20, but if we get luckily, that number could triple. Thus, if you are willing to stay up tonight and star gaze, you might be able to make a wish.
As Friday starts our warm weather trend, our weekend is then even better as our temps top out on Sunday, reaching the 70s. This is far above our average, which is currently in the upper 50s.
Although we do have warm weather, winds will try and cool us down a bit. Saturday and Sunday will both have breezy winds with gusts 20+ mph. These winds are also coming from the northwest which will make you a little chilly.
With Sunday being our peak of warm weather, it is also the start of rain chances. As a cold front starts to approach the Chippewa Valley, Sunday night will start our chances of showers with a slight chance of thunder. The front will officially move through on Monday, which will be rainy all day with Tuesday having some chances of snow.
After Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday both are going to be chilly as cold weather is officially back. This will come with a few shower chances on both of those days, though it is likely that it could be drier.