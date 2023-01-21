A few fog chances and slightly above temperatures before a potential cool down next week

Today we continued our trend in not seeing any sunshine and cooler temperatures. Looking ahead, these conditions are not going away anytime soon, and with the downward trend in temps, comes a few more chances of snow.
Looking at our temperatures in the past, you can see that we have been consistently above our average of 23 degrees. Even some days during snowstorms, we were able to achieve almost ten to fifteen degrees above average.
For this weekend, and beyond, this will be a different story. Temps are going on a downward trend where we could see them dip almost twenty degrees below average. With January being one of the coldest months, this comes as no surprise, as we have been missing out on the chilly weather for a little while.
This is a forecast to seven to ten days out, so we could see a change in how cold we actually get, but either way, we will see some sort of dip in temps.
While we have below freezing temps, we are in for some foggy weather tonight and tomorrow morning. Forecasts point towards not so dense fog, but areas could still see visibility down to a quarter of a mile at times. The main concern will be that the fog can freeze, which would lead to some roads becoming slippery.
By the afternoon, fog will leave the area, but due to tomorrow only seeing the mid 20s, some roads could still have some patches of ice.
Other than fog, our weekend will continue to be relatively uneventful with cool temps and cloudy skies.
The next system to reach us will be Monday, but we are not expecting a lot of snow to occur. Any chances for that to occur won't come until Thursday, but even then, models still don't want loads of snow.
Our main concern is going to be how cold we end up reaching the next several days, and how long that lasts. This could pose as risk for some, depending on how cold we actually get.