A few more very chilly days before more average temps arrive

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 20 to 30 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Limit time outside. &&