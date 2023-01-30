 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 20 to 30
degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Limit time outside.

&&

A few more very chilly days before more average temps arrive

  • 0

The morning starts off potentially dangerous due to the extreme cold temperatures and wind chills. For today, and the rest of the week, the chilly weather will continue. Our next "warm-up" won't arrive until the end of the week. 

XQ Combined 2018 For MidDay Show Earth Design.png

A Wind Chill Advisory is in affect for the Chippewa Valley until 10 am.

Expect wind chills between -20°- -30°. If exposed to skin, frostbite can occur in less than a half an hour. 

Wind Chill Temp iCast Bars 15hr.png

Dangerous wind chills will be possible throughout the day today, with us only seeing a rise late in the evening. Even then, extra layers are still needed. 

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 13 hr.png

A lot of these wind chills are due to moderate wind speeds at 5-15 mph. These winds coming from the north, are pulling in very cold air. 

DMA - Forecast Highs Today.png

With relatively strong winds, and starting the morning cold, we will only be just above zero for the day. 

Thermostat Forecast - Daybreak.png

The first half of the week will continue the cold weather, with our first day of the new month being the next chance of seeing close to average temperatures.

Our very cold morning's after today will be Tuesday and Friday morning, where temps will dip down to -10° or more. 

'Warmer" temperatures won't arrive until Saturday, where we reach close to 30°.  Even then, it still will continue to be windy. 

Even though we will be cold this week, we will end up seeing more sunshine, which is a nice change of pace compared to our last three weeks of this month. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

