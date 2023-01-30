A few more very chilly days before more average temps arrive

The morning starts off potentially dangerous due to the extreme cold temperatures and wind chills. For today, and the rest of the week, the chilly weather will continue. Our next "warm-up" won't arrive until the end of the week.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in affect for the Chippewa Valley until 10 am.
Expect wind chills between -20°- -30°. If exposed to skin, frostbite can occur in less than a half an hour.
Dangerous wind chills will be possible throughout the day today, with us only seeing a rise late in the evening. Even then, extra layers are still needed.
A lot of these wind chills are due to moderate wind speeds at 5-15 mph. These winds coming from the north, are pulling in very cold air.
With relatively strong winds, and starting the morning cold, we will only be just above zero for the day.
The first half of the week will continue the cold weather, with our first day of the new month being the next chance of seeing close to average temperatures.
Our very cold morning's after today will be Tuesday and Friday morning, where temps will dip down to -10° or more.
'Warmer" temperatures won't arrive until Saturday, where we reach close to 30°. Even then, it still will continue to be windy.
Even though we will be cold this week, we will end up seeing more sunshine, which is a nice change of pace compared to our last three weeks of this month.