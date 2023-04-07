A Few Rain Chances on Easter weekend with a warm-up still on track for next week

With Good Friday today, we are only a couple of days away from reaching Easter Day where we will have warmer weather. However, on our way to Easter, we will have a couple of rain chances.
For most of our day, skies will be partly cloudy with temps reaching the low 50s. Winds will also be a bit strong at 5-15 mph. Clouds will also increase into the evening hours as rain chances develop.
By midnight tonight, we will see precipitation chances in the form of mostly rain, but possibly a mix and freezing rain possible.
Around 8 am, we will see the last of any chances, and will see skies clear out for the rest of Saturday.
Our temps throughout the late evening tonight and early morning tomorrow will sit above freezing, so impacts will be low and we should see mostly rain as our dominate form of precip.
Areas to the south of Eau Claire are only in for a trace of snow, where Eau Claire and areas up north are in for a 1/4" to almost 1" possible.
Easter itself is looking pretty nice, as we hit 60°. There are chances for some precip in the evening hours, but it won't be until the late evening, so any outside plans for the day shouldn't be spoiled.
As we have been mentioning, our next week is looking very promising, with temps almost hitting the 80°. We may not get there, but hitting the 70s is still astounding, as we have not been there since November 2nd.
My only fear for a warm weather enjoyer, is mother nature will turn the thermostat back around after next week.