A few slippery stretches as scattered light snow falls throughout the day

Yesterday, once again we were able to see the sun, and even got a sunset! Unfortunately, we won't see our big ball of fire for some time, as starting this morning, we have cloudy skies and snow chances.
Throughout the day, we will end up having scattered light snow/flurry chances. Our biggest chances will be in the afternoon and early evening, when we see scattered snow a little more widespread.
By the evening, scattered snow will start to dissipate, and we should see the end of it very early Thursday morning.
However, Thursday evening will already have our next snow chances.
Snow totals are only at a trace to 2" due to the scattered nature of the snow. This won't pose major impacts to roads, but you can expect some areas to have slippery stretches.
Western Wisconsin will continue to have snow chances for a few days, but from now until then will be our last breath of "warm" air.
Friday will be the last time we see the upper 20s for some time. By Saturday, we drop our high temperature into the single digits, with our low close to negative.
The weekend, and even our new week, will continue these chilly temperatures. During this time, you can expect wind chills be at or close to -20 degrees.
Although it will be cold, January is our coldest month, and so far, we have been above our average high and low. This means that we have been due for cold weather for some time.