A foggy morning ahead of some light showers

The weekend ends like another fall day with temps only reaching the low 70s with cloudy skies. Dewpoints are in the 60s, which will keep the our real feels at, or a little bit above our temperatures. Tonight, our dewpoints won't drop too much, which will keep our temps from only dropping to the upper 50s.
Along with dewpoints, not dropping, they will be at a level that will support widespread fog from around 1 AM till about 6 AM. This fog is could be dense and have the possibility to reduce visibility down to a 1/4 of a mile. So, when going to work, be careful out on the roads.
Along with fog on Monday, there is a possibility of some light showers as well. These showers will be in the evening and not lasting long, with only trace amounts. Temps on Monday will climb to the low 8os. Tuesday will have another chance of fog in the morning with humidity being relatively high. Temps will also only be in the upper 70s with cloudy skies.
The middle of the week has the potential to have more rain chances. Wednesday will be in the low 80s with a slight chance of showers in the evening. These showers will be like Monday's rain with it not lasting long. The main chances of more thunderstorms and widespread rain is Thursday through Saturday.
Humidity will increase starting on Thursday, which will allow for more storms to develop. The main chance of stronger storms will be on Friday with scattered thunderstorms. Thursday and Saturday will only have showers, and a few rumbles of thunder. We will be tracking these days as we move forward, but for now, there is not risk to these storms.