A gloomy start to the week with rain chances throughout the day

  • Updated
  • 0

A Low to our southwest is giving us rain through most of the day, but temperatures throughout the week still stay above average.

The weekend saw very nice weather with temps near 40 and finally some sunshine.  Unfortunately, we do have to say goodbye to the sun once more, as this week is getting pretty cloudy. Along with clouds, we do have a few chances of precipitation starting today.

WatchWarn County Name 2.png

A Winter Weather Advisory is in affect for Taylor County until Noon. Expect slippery conditions outside as freezing rain falls during the morning hours. 

XQ Combined 2018 For MidDay Show Earth Design.png

As we continue to see above average temps, a Low just southwest of us is part of the reason why. This Low is actually on its way towards Western Wisconsin and will be giving us some rain. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Starting from the morning to the afternoon, we will continually see off and on rain. In some instances, the rain will become widespread, with moderate intensity. No lightning or thunder is expected.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastevening.png

By the evening, rain chances will turn to a wintry mix chance. Especially areas northwest of Eau Claire, have a chance of freezing rain and snow. Wintry Mix chances, however, diminish as we move into Tuesday. Once it is the afternoon tomorrow, skies will just be cloudy. 

7 Day Rain Graph.png

As we see the system out by Tuesday, our next winter storm will be on its way and here by Wednesday evening. The main concern will be Thursday, where we will potentially see the heaviest snowfall occur. 

By Friday, the storm looks to be clear, leaving the weekend dry but cloudy. 

With a couple of systems in the forecast, temperatures are actually not taking too many turns. For the most part, we will see upper 20s, low 30s for our highs. The only change will be our lows for the weekend. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

