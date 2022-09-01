A great start to the school year

After yesterday's beautiful day, it is only right if we continue that track with more weather that is enjoyable. This is going to be mostly true as our temps will climb into the upper 80s with a chance of hitting our one 90 degree day for the month. Dewpoints, however, are quite high to a point where it will feel a little uncomfortable when going outside. This will seep into tonight where we only drop down to 66.
From the time of dropping of your kids for their first day, to picking them up, the temps will be very different from one another. Going off to school, temps will be in the low 60s and feeling cool. Though by the time they are on their way back home, it will already be 88 outside. Thus, by recess temps will already be in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Therefore, the only thing to be prepared for is going to school a little chilly.
Humidity unfortunately will not pause after today, and instead continue into tomorrow. Even further, there will be times where humidity will reach the very humid level. This will be particularly sweaty and uncomfortable, so if you are outside, be prepared to drink plenty of water.
Because of the humidity increasing, tomorrow does have rain chances as a cold front moves through the Chippewa Valley. Right now, the storms are scattered and are having trouble developing over our area. Due to the humidity, it is very possible that these storms develop. These storms in general will be strong with a slight chance of becoming severe. We will continually update you on the timing so keep your alerts on.
Labor day weekend is going to be beautiful after Friday's cold front, as humidity dips once more and temps will cool down to the mid 70s. Labor day itself will be a little warmer in the low 80s as humidity picks back up. Tuesday and Wednesday continue the humidity, though temps stay in the low 80s.