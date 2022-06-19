A hot, humid end to Spring

It was a picture-perfect Father's Day with sunshine and southerly winds that allowed temperatures to rise into the 80s and 90s across the Chippewa Valley.
Clear skies, temps in the 70s, and south winds are forecast for tonight.
Sunny skies and southerly winds will bring temperatures into the 90s with high humidity on Monday.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of the Chippewa Valley Monday afternoon through the evening. Heat index values of 100+ degrees are expected.
Temperatures will reach the 90s again on Tuesday under partly cloudy skies, with dew points making it feel closer to 100 degrees. There is a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. Expect mostly clear skies Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the 60s.
A dry and cooler Wednesday is on tap with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
A chance of showers and storms will enter the picture on Thursday through next weekend, while temperatures will be in the 80s.