...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 1 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A hot, humid end to Spring

It was a picture-perfect Father's Day with sunshine and southerly winds that allowed temperatures to rise into the 80s and 90s across the Chippewa Valley.

Sunday's High temperatures

Clear skies, temps in the 70s, and south winds are forecast for tonight.

Sunny skies and southerly winds will bring temperatures into the 90s with high humidity on Monday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of the Chippewa Valley Monday afternoon through the evening. Heat index values of 100+ degrees are expected.

Temperatures will reach the 90s again on Tuesday under partly cloudy skies, with dew points making it feel closer to 100 degrees. There is a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. Expect mostly clear skies Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the 60s. 

A dry and cooler Wednesday is on tap with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. 

A chance of showers and storms will enter the picture on Thursday through next weekend, while temperatures will be in the 80s. 

- Stormtracker Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

