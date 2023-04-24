A local event at North High celebrates Hmong Heritage Month

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many locals gathered Monday night at North High school to celebrate Hmong heritage.
The Eau Claire North and Memorial Hmong club sponsored their annual Hmong heritage event today in North's auditorium. Over 100 people attend this event in tribute to the culture.
Activities included a spelling bee, singing and dancing, student presentations, and a cultural meal.
Hmong students shared with us their excitement and gratitude to be apart of this event.
"I really like my culture and I want to be able to incorporate it more sense in the past I haven't really been able to. I am really appreciative of my school for being able to have this opportunity," said North High student Kashia Lee.
This was the third year for the event, a local way to celebrate Hmong Heritage Month.