A Low moving through the Chippewa Valley, means lots of chances of rain and snow throughout the week

Tomorrow might be our only day without precipitation for the rest of the week, as a Low bringing rain and snow chances, moves through the Chippewa Valley.

Today and tomorrow, are going to be our breather in any rain/snow or mix before a Low moves into our area. This could mean lots of snow for our area, but amounts will heavily depend on how close our temperatures are to freezing, as well as the timing of when fronts move through. 

Looking at our temps tomorrow, and through the week, our temps will stay relatively consistent. With a system moving through, this will also determine what kind of form of precipitation we could see each and every day

A warm front will be our first interaction with this major system, bringing more of a mix than just snowfall. Areas more northwest of Eau Claire will have higher chances of snowfall as temps are cooler. Once we get towards evening and early morning hours, temps will cool below freezing and giving us chances of snow.

The Low will move over our area, and by Thursday we will be on the back side of it. This will give us more snow chances as cooler weather moves in, allowing snow to accumulate. 

Wednesday looks to have moderate to heavy snowfall, but due to temperatures above freezing, much of the accumulation will melt. It won't be until Thursday and Friday where we will see most of our snow accumulate.

Even if snow isn't sticking, we will see strong winds with snow falling. This will impact roads a great deal as a combination of winds and snow will give way to slippery stretches of ice/snow, as well as reduce visibility. 

As stated above, this is a major system and depending on the track, we could be in for roads to be dangerous to drive through as well as accumulate heavy amounts of snow. Make sure to keep alerts on and tune into our Evening and Daybreak shows as we continually monitor this low. 

