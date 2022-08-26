A perfect day today before much needed rain puts a damper our weekend

With a couple of rain chances this week, we are finally left with a picture perfect day today with sunny skies and low humidity. Temps will climb to be near 80 and tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with temps dropping into the low 60s.
Unfortunately, the picture perfect day will be cut short with rain chances starting tomorrow morning. These storms are once again scattered in nature with some areas seeing very little rain to others, receiving lots. Storms could last throughout the day, though the highest chances are in the morning and evening, with the afternoon seeing a small break in rainy weather.
Saturday's storms could potentially last into Sunday, with the last day of the week having rain chances all day. This is due to increasing humidity as well as the storms being scattered. Humidity at the end of the week will get to levels that are fairly uncomfortable with temps in the 80s.
Even though the weekend is rainy and might put a damper on your weekend fun, it is still rain that is needed for our area. Currently, Eau Claire County has areas of drought. Going west, near New Richmond, some areas are seeing a severe level of drought. Thus, these storms will be very beneficial if they drop substantial amount of rain, but with these storms being powered by humidity, and scattered in nature, the probability of easing the drought will be minimal.
Monday will start the week potentially rainy with Sunday's storms having a chance to linger into the early morning hours. However, these chances are small and Monday itself is looking to be relatively hot and humid with temps in the mid 80s. By Tuesday, temps will decrease into the 80s along with humidity, with the middle of the week looking to be perfect. Skies will be mostly sunny, and temps in the mid to upper 70s, which is a perfect start to the Meteorological Fall on September 1st.