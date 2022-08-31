A perfect ending to the last summer month before the first day of school and Meteorological Fall

Today marks the last day of August, which is our last full month of summer. Thankfully, we end the last day on a very positive note, with plenty of sunshine and temps in the low 80s. Humidity is also low, allowing us to cool to the upper 50s tonight with calm winds.
The first day of Meteorological Fall as well as school starts tomorrow, on September first. This marks the shift to fall, where we will see the leaves and temps change. If you are not one for fall, don't worry, as the fall equinox isn't officially until September 22nd, which for the majority of us is the actual first day of fall.
Going into September and temps decreasing, it will be very difficult to see any sort of 90s for our temps. Looking back on August, we were right at average with the number of 90s that we usually get. Also, the times that we did were early on in the month. Thus, if we have any chance of hitting our average of one 90 degree day, or more, the likeliness to would be low and would have to occur within the first couple of weeks.
The nice thing about first couple of week is that the Climate Prediction Center has most of Northwest Wisconsin having above average temperatures for the next 8-14 days and will help us be able able to achieve a 90 degree day. Unfortunately, our average sits around 78 for our highs, so we will have to have a significant above average day.
Looking into tomorrow, it will be a great day for those going to school as temps will be in the mid 80s with a bit of humidity and sunny skies. Friday however, will have storm chances in the evening, but it will thankfully not linger into the weekend. The weekend will have slightly cooler temps in the mid 70s, but Monday next week will pick back up with temps in the 80s. As Monday is Labor Day, it will be a fantastic day to enjoy with partly cloudy skies and no rain chances. The only thing to watch out for is just a little bit of humidity.