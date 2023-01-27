A period of chilly weather for the weekend after a quick burst of snow this morning

Our next chance of snow arrives this morning, though will be pretty quick. Along with the snow, you can expect some strong winds at 15-25 mph that will blow the snow as well as reduce visibility. Road conditions are then not going to be great through the morning. After today, our next main concern is going to be some pretty cold weather this weekend and beyond.
An Alberta Clipper sits to our northwest. This is what is moving through our area this morning, bringing us snow chances. Due to the nature of Alberta Clippers, these systems are usually fast moving, and don't drop significant amounts of snowfall.
The morning has already started with snow, but by 8 am, we will see a small increase in intensity. This is when we pick up most of our snow totals for the day.
By the afternoon, the system will have already moved through, and we will stay cloudy and cold.
With a quick burst, we are only looking to get about an inch and a half of snow. Some areas could see up to 3", but it is unlikely due to the nature of the storm.
After the snow, this weekend is in for a turn with temperatures. By Saturday, our high temperatures will be in the low teens. Sunday will even see single digits. Wind chills during these temperatures will be in the single or negative digits, and as far down as negative twenty degrees.
It is very important to bundle up this weekend, and next week. With wind chills in the negative twenties, you can expect frostbite times in a half hour or less.
Models don't point yet to when we get a break in cold temps, but during this time of chilly weather, you can at least expect more chances of seeing the sun.