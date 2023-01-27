 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A period of chilly weather for the weekend after a quick burst of snow this morning

  • Updated
  • 0

Our next chance of snow arrives this morning, though will be pretty quick. Along with the snow, you can expect some strong winds at 15-25 mph that will blow the snow as well as reduce visibility. Road conditions are then not going to be great through the morning. After today, our next main concern is going to be some pretty cold weather this weekend and beyond. 

XQ Combined 2018 For MidDay Show Earth Design.png

An Alberta Clipper sits to our northwest. This is what is moving through our area this morning, bringing us snow chances. Due to the nature of Alberta Clippers, these systems are usually fast moving, and don't drop significant amounts of snowfall. 

DMA - HRRR PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

The morning has already started with snow, but by 8 am, we will see a small increase in intensity. This is when we pick up most of our snow totals for the day. 

DMA - HRRR PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastafternoonn.png

By the afternoon, the system will have already moved through, and we will stay cloudy and cold.

Snow Forecast with Uncertainty.png

With a quick burst, we are only looking to get about an inch and a half of snow. Some areas could see up to 3", but it is unlikely due to the nature of the storm. 

DMA - Futurecast Temp and Feels Like - RPM 4km.png

After the snow, this weekend is in for a turn with temperatures. By Saturday, our high temperatures will be in the low teens. Sunday will even see single digits. Wind chills during these temperatures will be in the single or negative digits, and as far down as negative twenty degrees.

It is very important to bundle up this weekend, and next week. With wind chills in the negative twenties, you can expect frostbite times in a half hour or less. 

Models don't point yet to when we get a break in cold temps, but during this time of chilly weather, you can at least expect more chances of seeing the sun. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you