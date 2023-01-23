A shift in temperatures this week along with plenty of chances of snow

This week continues our trend in gloomy weather, as the sun has not made its way into our area for the past couple of weeks. Along with cloudy skies, we do have lots of chances of snow this week, but more importantly, our temperatures are going to move into a new direction.
This morning and evening will continue to have freezing fog chances. Fog in some areas might reduce visibility down to a mile or less, but the main concern is it freezing on surfaces. Thus, you may find some slippery stretches out on the road. However, in the afternoon, we will end up seeing a break in the fog.
Along with fog, there are chances of light snow/flurries throughout the morning, afternoon, and evening. Due to the nature of the snow, impacts are going to be very minimal, and accumulation will only be less than a half of an inch.
For the next several days, we will continue to have chances of light snow and flurries, but like today, we aren't looking at any significant totals. This means that we will likely see snow every day, but we won't be adding much to our current depth.
Other than snow, what will be significant is a change in our temperatures. The Climate Prediction Center has Western Wisconsin seeing far below average temperatures in the next 8 to 14 days. Our current average sits at 23 degrees.
With temperatures heading towards the single digits this week, the question heading into the end of this week will be how long these cold temperatures last. Models indicate that it might be the start, so if you are looking for warmer weather, we might not be seeing it for some time.