A short-lived warm-up on the way, before a week of more seasonable weather

Today's temps were a lot closer to our averages that we usually experience. Tomorrow, we start to stray away again from our normal highs, but it won't last long, as next week will have more winter-like weather.
With our downward trend in temps, tonight and tomorrow morning will be quite cold. Temperatures will be in the single digits with wind chills in the negative.
By tomorrow, winds will shift towards the southwest, and will warm us up for Friday afternoon and beyond. This weekend will have warmer weather, with highs approaching 40°.
A warmer President's Day Weekend won't seep into our new week, as the next 8-14 days are looking to be colder than average.
This is a lot to do with consistent winds from the north bringing in colder air, as well as major systems giving us lots of snow chances.
Thus, by the middle of next week, we are nearing highs in the teens as well as a possibility for a good amount of snow.