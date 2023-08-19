A slight cooldown for Sunday and Monday before heat ramps up once more

Humidity is back once again and is bringing our real feels up to 100°. For the short term, the Chippewa Valley will see a little break in high humidity. However, in the long term, extreme heat will be back in a way that might make Sunday and Monday feel cool.
For Saturday night, temperatures will only cool down into the upper 60s, making this evening particularly warm and humid.
Sunday, temperatures will rise into the mid 80s with a little less humidity. Following Sunday, Monday's temps will rise to the low to mid 80s.
This slight cooldown is due to an approaching cold front to our northwest. This front will move through the weekend into next, giving us a little break from the humidity. However, this break isn't too considerable plus it won't last long.
Another system to our southwest is present with a warm front that will end up moving through western Wisconsin after the cold front.
That will bump up our humidity to extreme levels that could raise our high temp into the upper 90s by early next week. With temps expected to be that high, real feels could get into the 100s, which the Stormtracker 18 Team will keep an eye on as the heat is just getting started.