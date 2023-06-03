 Skip to main content
A small break in humidity before rain chances make their way to the Chippewa Valley early on in the work week

The weekend continued to bring on the heat as temperatures are continuing to top out at or near 90. For Sunday, we take a little break from the humidity, but it won't be long till it returns, and along with it, rain chances. 

While we have been enjoying or not enjoying the heat, we still have been on the uptick of daylight as we aren't too far off from our first day of summer. However, it won't be long until we start losing daylight as well. 

Sunday will see humidity down to more comfortable levels. By Monday though, humidity is back on the upswing. Good news is that a downward trend in humidity will follow shortly. 

Storm chances will be coupled with the increase in humidity on Monday. Chances right now are geared towards isolated and scattered thunderstorms. This could last throughout Monday but is needed as the Chippewa Valley remains dry.

