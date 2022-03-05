A soggy Saturday leads to a slippery start for Sunday

Saturday was a very gloomy day over Western Wisconsin. We started off with freezing rain/drizzle before it warmed up and we saw a lot of snow melting.
We could still see moderate rainfall throughout the Chippewa Valley producing about 1/2" to 1 1/2" of total rainfall. Along with rainfall, we could even see a thunderstorm or two in Western Wisconsin, some of which could turn severe to our south.
Temps will climb to the low 40s before dropping off and producing some freezing rain and a wintry mix overnight into early morning Sunday. Around 2a.m. Sunday the Chippewa Valley will start seeing freezing rain. All of us could see a glaze of freezing rain overnight but spots northwest of Eau Claire will see 0.1" to 0.25" ice accumulation which would make for very dangerous travel conditions.
As the temps continue to cool even more throughout the atmosphere, we could start to see some snow returning about 3a.m.
The Chippewa Valley will only see about a trace-1" of snow, but further northwest near Polk county could see about 2-4".
Due to freezing rain and snow chances to our northwest, a few Winter Weather Advisories and a Winter Storm Warning have been issued. These will be valid from 6p.m. Saturday through 4a.m. Sunday. Expect poor and dangerous traveling conditions.
After snow tapers off Sunday morning around 8a.m. we will dry up a bit with a mostly cloudy sky and highs towards the mid 30s.
Another slight snow chance comes on Sunday night, but most snow stays to our southeast.
We will slowly warmup and dry up into Wednesday.