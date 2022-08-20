A typical summer week ahead

Tonight, looks to be the end of showers that we've been having over the last few days. These chances are slim, as they are pop-up storms, but either way it will be the last chance of storms for a little while.
With temps only hitting the upper 70s today, tomorrow looks to try and break that with highs near 80. Sunday will also break our loss of sunshine, with mostly sunny skies and a bit of humidity. This sounds like a perfect day to enjoy the outdoors and a perfect end to the week.
Next week will continue the trend of beautiful weather with Monday starting us off in the low 80s, more comfortable humidity, and mostly sunny skies. This break of rainy weather, however, will only carry into the middle of the week, where humidity will be more noticeable.
By the middle of the week, we will have rain chances that start on Wednesday night. Another rain chance will also be Thursday night as well. Both of these chances will have rain in the evening and potentially lasting into the early morning hours of the next day.
Once the late night showers pass, the next chances of rain will be the weekend of next week. This doesn't come to a surprise as almost every week has ended with storm chances. Luckily, for this week, they ended up in a much more drier state, with beautiful days to enjoy. Though, next week looks to go right back to what summer is all about, which is temps in the 80s, humidity, and storms.