A very nice and sunny day to end the weekend after a batch of rain for most areas across the Chippewa Valley

Mother nature finally gave us rain! For most areas in the Chippewa Valley, they received pretty significant rain in the afternoon hours of Saturday, as the cold front moved through. For Saturday evening and on, we look to cool down and relax with plenty of sunshine.
Saturday night, the Chippewa Valley will have a few more rain chances. These chances are small, so areas that experience any rain, will only see light to at most, moderate rainfall.
By the late evening, storms will be to our southeast, leaving us nice and clear for Sunday.
Rain accumulation for Saturday is forecasted to top out over an inch for some areas, but for others with scattered showers, they won't be totaling to anything significant.
For the month of May and June, we have been lacking in rainfall, so hopefully those at home got enough to keep their flowers or gardens going.
For Sunday, with the cold front passed, Western Wisconsin is looking for a comfortable and sunny day with temps in the 70s.
After Sunday though, temps are set to warm back up along with a couple more rain chances.