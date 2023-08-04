 Skip to main content
A warm but not as humid day today with rain chances for the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

Friday continues the heat, but cooler weather is headed to the Chippewa Valley this weekend.

Humid weather continues to be present in the Chippewa Valley. Yesterday, temperatures reached the low 90s with areas seeing real feels in the mid 90s. Today, we will be hot but not as humid as yesterday, and beyond, we are seeing rain chances for the weekend. 

Skycast Today-Tonight.png

Today, we will be in the upper 80s with real feels reaching the low 90s. Tonight, we are muggy with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Extended 3 Day Midday.png

Saturday cools down into the low 80s with even cooler temperatures on Sunday at 74°.  For Saturday and Sunday, there are chances of showers and thunderstorms. 

Futurecast GFSsat12.png
Futurecast GFSsateve.png

Rain for Saturday will be very isolated with most areas being dry throughout the day. Western counties on the border of Minnesota will have a greater possibility of rainfall. 

Futurecast GFSsun12.png
Futurecast GFsun7S.png

Better chances for the Chippewa Valley are Saturday evening through Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms with heavier rainfall and winds moves through, lasting until the very early morning hours of Monday. 

Precipitation Futurecast EUROtotals.png

Totals for the weekend range from 0.5" to 2.0"+ with most totals gained during the evening of Sunday. 

General thunderstorms are expected to be present with these storms for the weekend, but Stormtracker 18 will continue to monitor and track storms as they move through the Chippewa Valley. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

