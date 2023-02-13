A warm but rainy Valentines Day with cooler temperatures to follow

Hopefully you have been able to enjoy these last few days, because it has been amazing! Temps have held onto the 40s with plenty of sunshine, and that is no different today. However, if you have plans to be outside for Valentines Day, you might want to pack an umbrella.
Today we saw wind speeds between 5-15 mph, and that will be no different tonight into tomorrow. Winds will increase to 10-15 mph with gusts at 20+ mph.
Around 1 pm tomorrow, the Chippewa Valley will start to have rain chances. This will be pretty moderate, but no thunder or lightning will be expected.
By early Wednesday morning, rain will start to switch to a mixture of snow and rain, but only last until 10 am.
Since we are mostly expecting rain, snow totals are only around a trace to an inch. For rain, we are in for a lot with the highest amounts being an inch and a half.
Due to a lot of rain, there will be a potential for flooding. Not only will we possibly have an inch and a half of rain falling, but all of the snow on the ground is expected to melt.
After Wednesday morning's wintry mix, we will cool down Thursday and Friday to average/below average temperatures. Fortunately, this will be pretty quick, with the weekend having temps back into the 40s.