A warm Easter Day with a few rain chances in the evening

Saturday had temps jumping into the 60s, and mother nature isn't done with warmer weather as our next seven days leap into what you would normally near summer.
Easter Sunday is nice and warm with temps hitting the mid 60s. Clouds will increase throughout the day due to rain chances in the evening.
The good news with the rain chances, is our main time where we could start seeing any rain will be around 10 pm.
Rain also is going to be off and on up until 6 am due to the scattered nature it will have. Although rain can fall for a good while, much accumulation is not expected due to the rain not being intense.
With rain out of the way by Monday morning, our next outlook is the unbelievable warm-up that we will end up having. 70s and 80s are on the menu but a cool down will follow. The nice part is our cool down is looking to only bring temps towards 50s and 60s.