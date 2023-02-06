A wintry mix and strong winds this afternoon as temperatures continue to climb

The past couple of days have been quite nice compared to the wind chills that we were feeling for most of last week. For those that have liked this warm-up, we are continuing that trend this week, but we do have more chances of precipitation, and that starts today.
Our temperatures through the week will stay above average. Even Wednesday has a chance at 40 degrees. While we may not hit it, even staying in the upper 30s, is well above our average of 25 degrees.
Friday will have a slight cool-down, but the weekend will look to bring us back into the 30s.
Winds today will be pretty strong at 15-25 mph with gusts reaching 30+ mph. Throughout the week we will continue to see strong winds, especially tomorrow and Thursday.
Strong winds will be paired with lots of chance of precipitation, and that begins today. With warmer weather, we should see different forms of precipitation.
At 3 pm this afternoon, we will see our first chances of precipitation. This will start out as rain, as we will be above freezing.
During the evening hours, we will start to cool down to close, at, or below freezing. This will chance our form of precipitation to more of a mix of rain and snow. Areas north of Eau Claire, could see more snow due to the colder temps.
A wintry mix of precipitation will continue to fall throughout the night, until 11 pm. By then, temps will be well below freezing, which could pose a hazard to those having a late night or early Tuesday morning commute.
After today's wintry mix, both Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry and warm up. Thursday has our next chance of precipitation, with odds of seeing a wintry mix once again.