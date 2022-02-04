Abes overcome deficit to pull off win over crosstown foe North, 53-45

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's been over one month since Eau Claire Memorial girls basketball last met crosstown foe Eau Claire North, and Friday night the heat of the rivalry was turned all the way up.
Entering the second half, the Old Abes trailed the Huskies by 5, 29-24.
North's Reanna Hutchinson would put up 7 in the second half to push the Huskies lead by 12 over the Abes just six minutes in.
But the Abes would pump the breaks on the Huskies scoring from there with the aid of Lily Cayley and Senior Tessa Hazelton.
Memorial's Cayley put up 16 on the night, 10 alone in the second half. Hazelton also working to break down the Abes deficit, tallied Memorials game high of the night with 17.
The Abes would go on to win the crosstown showdown 53 to 45.
"North came to play tonight, they're a really aggressive, feisty team. I thought they had a really good game plan, but I thought we made some really big plays late. We were able to finish the game in a good spot," said Brandon Fanning, Eau Claire Memorial head coach, "It always feels like no matter who's having a good year, who's having a bad year, it's always a close game. This is the fullest this gym has been for us."
The Abes improve to 7-3 in the Big Rivers Conference while the Huskies drop to 3-7.