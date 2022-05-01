Active weather pattern continues into first week of May

We kicked off the month of May today with yet more rain as wrap around moisture from a low pressure system impacted the Chippewa Valley.
High temperatures were in the 40s and 50s, which is below normal for this time of year.
Lows will be in the 40s tonight with clouds sticking around. WNW winds will make it feel chilly.
Expect mostly cloudy skies on your Monday with highs topping out in the 50s. Winds will become northerly driving in cooler than average air.
A slight chance of rain exists late Monday night for our southern counties. A milder Tuesday is on tap with highs reaching the 60s under partly cloudy skies. More rain is in the forecast for Wednesday night through Thursday night. A warming trend heading into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s. Mother's Day is looking wet with a chance of showers.