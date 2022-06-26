Active weather pattern shaping up for the upcoming week

It was a pleasant end to the last weekend of June as dry and cooler air settled in behind a cold front. Sunshine warmed temperatures into the 60s and 70s. We also had breezy winds.
Winds will decrease in intensity tonight under mostly clear skies. The lows will be cool in the 50s. Spots in our northeastern counties could dip into the 40s.
We begin the new workweek on Monday with mostly sunny skies. There could be a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be warm in the 70s with light winds out of the west-northwest. Except for a few showers and thunderstorms that could linger into the evening, expect mostly clear skies Monday night with temperatures in the 60s.
Tuesday is shaping up to be an active day with a frontal boundary delivering showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will be in the 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms linger into Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the 50s.
We get a nice break from the action on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s. It will be humid though.
Showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday night. More showers and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday, some of which could be strong to severe. It will be humid and warm, with highs in the 80s. Showers and thunderstorms linger through Friday morning.
The holiday weekend will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. July 4th could be wet with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. We will continue to monitor the latest trends. Temperatures will be in the 80s.