After a gorgeous weekend, a cold front moves through the Chippewa Valley bringing showers and cooler weather.

It's been about a week and a half since we have seen this warm of temps and beautiful weather. Today, we hit the mid 70s with a lot of sunshine which is a perfect day to relax and enjoy.
To see how beautiful this actually is, our usual high temperature is around the mid 50s. Today being close to 80, we are almost 20 degrees higher than that average.
Most of the amazing weather is due to our winds bringing in the warmth. These winds are strong as well and won't be slowing down anytime soon. Tonight, and tomorrow morning, winds will still be around 10-12 mph. During the afternoon tomorrow, winds will once again be at 15-20 mph with gusts 30+ mph.
These south and southeast winds won't shift until around Monday, when a cold front approaches, brining storms along with it. Showers look to be in Western Wisconsin starting early Monday morning with a few areas northwest and southeast seeing thunderstorms. The front and the highest chances for storms won't arrive until the afternoon. Showers will mostly be off and on with the primary threat being strong winds.
After Monday, we look to be a lot drier than previous forecasts. Tuesday could see a shower or two in the morning, but for the most part, the day should be dry. Even Wednesday looks to be mostly sunny, as opposed to a few showers that were possible.
Since Mondays showers are due to a cold front, our temps will drop back down. Our start of the week will be a little below our average, but thankfully later in the week, we do start to rise back up again to a little above average.
Even into the weekend next week and further, our temps are showing to be very above average. Mother nature might be making up for our cold spells that we had earlier in October, and we might end pretty warm going into November.
Overall, our last full week of October isn't too bad. With only one day of scattered thunderstorms, most of the week is dry and cool. Temps aren't dipping too low, and it looks to be more of a normal fall week.