After this week's rain, it will be a great time to get those weekend chores done

This week, we finally got some long awaited rain that the Chippewa Valley needed. Today, we didn't get any rain, but the fall-like conditions remained from yesterday. we only reached the upper 60s with a nice breeze. Dewpoints were close to our temperatures, at around 60. This helped our temps not feel as cold with the breeze we had all day. Dewpoints will stay around the 60 mark for much of the night, making it a bit humid out and temps only falling to the upper 50s.
Because dewpoints will be relatively high still, we do have a chance for patchy fog early in the morning, and lowering visibility. This should only last until the sun comes up. The sun however, won't be up for too long as the day is going to be mostly cloudy and humid, with temps only reaching the upper 70s.
With little sun and only temps reaching the upper 70s, it will be a great day to go outside and enjoy the weather, or do some chores around the house. Although it is humid, there will be no sun beating down on you, which will feel really nice when working outside.
The start of the week will continue with humidity, though clouds will clear up a bit. Temps will be near the 80s with humidity being slightly high. After Monday, temps due get into the 80s, with more sunshine and a bit humid.
Humidity starts to pick back up on Thursday, where it starts to increase. With the increase in humidity, there are chances of showers and thunderstorms starting on Thursday. The storms look to be in the Chippewa Valley in the evening hours into the early morning Friday. However, Friday continues storm chances. These storms will be like Thursday, lasting into Saturday morning.
With storms chances at the end of next week, the weekend should be a rainy one with humidity. With wetter conditions, humidity could get uncomfortable. The week in general should be mild with temps staying near the mid 80s and only a few storm chances on the weekend.