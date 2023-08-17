Air Quality Alert continues as winds calm down and humidity is set to ramp up

Today, the Chippewa Valley has had another day of below average temps with breezy winds. As we look to the weekend weather, we are seeing a flip of temperatures as humidity returns.
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Chippewa Valley until 6am Monday morning due to PM2.5 smoke from the wildfires in Canada. The alert is for those that are unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for all.
As you can see on Visible Radar, a cold front that has passed through Wisconsin is bringing us winds from the northwest which is carrying the smoke down into the Chippewa Valley.
A High Pressure System off to our west will move into Western Wisconsin overnight into Friday and weaken winds as well as keep us dry. Also, this will prevent any mixing in our atmosphere and will mean that smoke will continue to stay in the area.
When the High is in the area, temperatures are also heating up. By Saturday and Sunday, humidity will rise to give heat indices in the low to mid 90s.
For the next several days, humidity continues to be present. Every day will have a low chance of precipitation due to higher dewpoints, but for the most part, it will be dry and toasty.