...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect until
11 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects the entire state of
Wisconsin.

Canadian wildfire smoke has remained evident across Wisconsin
Thursday night through Friday morning. However, surface
concentrations continue to be lower than initially anticipated.
Southerly winds will increase in magnitude tonight into tomorrow,
preventing additional transport of smoke into Wisconsin from the
north. Concerns for smoke-enhanced ozone have also decreased with
the lower levels of observed smoke. The advisory will be
cancelled at 11 PM CDT tonight. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should still reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion if possible.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Air Quality Alert continues as winds calm down and humidity is set to ramp up

Air Quality back to lower levels, but as they improve, toastier weather will replace it.

Today, the Chippewa Valley has had another day of below average temps with breezy winds. As we look to the weekend weather, we are seeing a flip of temperatures as humidity returns. 

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Chippewa Valley until 6am Monday morning due to PM2.5 smoke from the wildfires in Canada. The alert is for those that are unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for all. 

As you can see on Visible Radar, a cold front that has passed through Wisconsin is bringing us winds from the northwest which is carrying the smoke down into the Chippewa Valley. 

A High Pressure System off to our west will move into Western Wisconsin overnight into Friday and weaken winds as well as keep us dry. Also, this will prevent any mixing in our atmosphere and will mean that smoke will continue to stay in the area. 

When the High is in the area, temperatures are also heating up. By Saturday and Sunday, humidity will rise to give heat indices in the low to mid 90s. 

For the next several days, humidity continues to be present. Every day will have a low chance of precipitation due to higher dewpoints, but for the most part, it will be dry and toasty. 

