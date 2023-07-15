Air Quality Alerts continue before winds shift on Sunday, cooling us down slightly

Summer weather has been in full swing for the Chippewa Valley over the past few days with some showers being strong to severe at times and mother nature knocking down a few trees. In the short-term and even long-term forecast, we will continue summer storms as humidity is set to increase later on in the work week.
An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Chippewa Valley until noon on Sunday.
The alert has been ranging to red to orange or unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy for all. Maps currently have most of the Chippewa Valley in the red category, meaning everyone should try and limit outdoor activities.
Sunday will see a shift in winds that will be pretty gusty at 10-20 mph but keep smoke/haze from entering Wisconsin. This will also keep us away from hitting the 80s.
Pop-up storms are also possible in the afternoon on Sunday, though models are showing these chances to be very low.
Most, if not all, will not have any rain, but it isn't enough to completely rule out a few areas to have short lasting showers/T-Storms.
After Sunday, we will cool down slightly as winds continue to be gusty. However, humidity is set to make a return in the middle of the week along with chances of thunderstorms.