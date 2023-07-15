 Skip to main content
Air Quality Alerts continue before winds shift on Sunday, cooling us down slightly

The Chippewa Valley continues to see air quality drop into Sunday before winds change, giving us better air quality and even lower humidity.

Summer weather has been in full swing for the Chippewa Valley over the past few days with some showers being strong to severe at times and mother nature knocking down a few trees. In the short-term and even long-term forecast, we will continue summer storms as humidity is set to increase later on in the work week. 

Air Quality Index Map and Chart.png

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Chippewa Valley until noon on Sunday. 

Current Air Quality Index.png

The alert has been ranging to red to orange or unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy for all. Maps currently have most of the Chippewa Valley in the red category, meaning everyone should try and limit outdoor activities. 

Meteogram 2018 - WUWW.png

Sunday will see a shift in winds that will be pretty gusty at 10-20 mph but keep smoke/haze from entering Wisconsin. This will also keep us away from hitting the 80s. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Pop-up storms are also possible in the afternoon on Sunday, though models are showing these chances to be very low.

Most, if not all, will not have any rain, but it isn't enough to completely rule out a few areas to have short lasting showers/T-Storms. 

After Sunday, we will cool down slightly as winds continue to be gusty. However, humidity is set to make a return in the middle of the week along with chances of thunderstorms. 

7 Day Evening.png

