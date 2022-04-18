Altoona Police release name of person found dead in Illinois; investigation remains active

ALTOONA (WQOW) - As their investigation continues into the death of an Altoona man found in Rockford Illinois, police are now giving details on that persons identity.
Dennis R. Schattie, 79, of Altoona was found dead on April 12. The death is considered suspicious because of injuries he sustained.
Police officials say several people were taken into custody for questioning, and two of them remain in custody on unrelated charges.
According to a news release Monday, the investigation remains active and police ask anyone in the Altoona or Rockford area who have seen anything suspicious to call investigators at (715) 839-4972 or Crime Stoppers at (715) 874 TIPS (8477).