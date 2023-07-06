Altoona School Districts Care Closet receives donation from a local organization

ALTOONA (WQOW) - A local non profit received a large donation Thursday, thanks to the community and one local organization.
The Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire presented funds gathered at Altoona's Rock'n on the River summer concert series to the school district of Altoona's Care Closet.
Care Closet is a non profit organization that provides "no cost" shopping for Altoona families in need.
A total of $1750 was donated.
Care Closet's volunteer coordinator told News 18 just how shoppers at Care Closet will benefit from the grant.
"There are times when shoppers come in and we are out of laundry soap, toilet paper, paper towels and shampoo. So when we have donations like this one, we are able to keep our Care Closet filled so shoppers can receive the items they need," said Rachel Torud.
Care Closet is currently in need of girls clothing, trendy teen apparel, winter coats and snow pants. Donations can be dropped off at the Altoona High School office during school hours.