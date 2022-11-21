American Red Cross is looking for extra donations this holiday season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The American Red Cross is emphasizing the importance of donating blood this holiday season.
Officials with the American Red Cross say there has always been a donation problem during the holiday season, but this year in particular has been a real struggle.
Due to the uptick of flu and other diseases, many people who normally donate have not been able to contribute this season.
Both blood and platelet donations tend to drop over 20% during the holidays because of sicknesses, traveling and people staying busy with holiday events.
This is a rising concern because there is a shelf life on blood, and they cannot keep it indefinitely. This means they need to constantly be replenishing that supply.
"I always say that donating blood is one thing that you can do that makes a positive influence and helps the community. It also helps people in need, especially people who are injured or need blood for surgery. So, I think it just makes you feel like it is something positive you can do for your community," said American Red Cross volunteer, Dan Schillinger.
Red Cross is offering exclusive gifts to those who donate between November 23 and 27.
If you or a friend are looking to donate, you can visit the American Red Cross Blood Services webpage or download their mobile app to schedule an appointment.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 21-Dec. 15
Ashland
12/20/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., AmericInn Ashland, 3009 Lakeshore Dr E
Glidden
12/6/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chequamegan Middle School, 64 S Grant Street
Mellen
12/19/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mellen High School, 420 S Main Street
Barron
11/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 800 Memorial Dr
12/9/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barron Electric Cooperative, 1434 State Hwy 25
Prairie Farm
12/7/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 115 N River Ave
Rice Lake
12/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 35 W. Messenger St.
12/13/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Rice Lake, 1121 Nunn Ave.
12/16/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Link Ford Lincoln RV, 2700 Decker Drive
Bayfield
12/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Legendary Waters Resort & Casino Event Center, 37600 Onigamiing Drive
Cable
11/29/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Community Center, HWY M
Washburn
12/7/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Washburn High School, 305 W. 4th Street
Buffalo
Cochrane
12/6/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW Cochrane, 100 Michael Street
Mondovi
12/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Roger Marten Community Center, 120 S Franklin St
Burnett
Webster
12/21/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Croix Tribal Center, 24663 Angeline Ave
12/22/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 7422 Kola Street
Chippewa
Chippewa Falls
11/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Moose Lodge #246 Chippewa Falls, 8118 149th St.
11/28/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church Chippewa Falls, 733 Woodward
12/1/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Northern Wisconsin Center, 2820 E. Park Ave.
Stanley
12/23/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Stanley Community Center, 450 W. 4th Ave
Douglas
Barnes
11/28/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Community Church, 3200 County Rd N
Superior
12/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Superior Family YMCA, 9 N 21st St
Dunn
Elk Mound
12/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church, 207 University St.
Menomonie
11/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Alliance Church of Menomonie, 502 21st St. N
11/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Mabel Tainter Theater, 205 Main St E, Menomonie
12/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., University of Wisconsin Stout Menomonie, 302 10th Ave. E
12/9/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 2017 Stout St
12/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Stout Craft Co., 1501 N Broadway St. #1500
12/13/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Stout Craft Co., 1501 N Broadway St. #1500
12/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bill's Distribution, 5900 Packer Drive
12/19/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Phillips Medisize Menomonie, 428 Technology Drive
Eau Claire
Altoona
12/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 3728 Spooner Ave.
12/21/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 3728 Spooner Ave.
Eau Claire
11/21/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
11/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Brewing Projekt, 1807 N Oxford Ave
11/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
11/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
11/25/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
11/26/2022: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
11/27/2022: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
11/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church Eau Claire, 2226 Eddy Lane
11/28/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
11/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
11/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
12/2/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
12/3/2022: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
12/4/2022: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
12/5/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
12/6/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
12/7/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
12/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Davies Center Eau Claire, 105 Garfield Ave.
12/9/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
12/10/2022: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
12/11/2022: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
12/12/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
12/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
12/14/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
12/16/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
12/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 421 S Farwell St
12/17/2022: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
12/18/2022: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
12/19/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Lismore, 333 Gibson St.
12/19/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
12/20/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
12/21/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
12/23/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave
Pierce
Ellsworth
12/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 130 N Grant St
Elmwood
12/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Village Auditorium, 323 W Winter Ave
Prescott
12/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Joy Lutheran Church, 1435 St. Croix Street
River Falls
11/25/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Lutheran, 3337 Kingsbarn Ave
12/2/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., River Falls City Hall, 222 Lewis Street
12/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rush River Brewing Company, 990 Antler Ct
12/16/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., River Falls Library, 140 Union Street
Polk
Cushing
12/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 2510 241st St
Milltown
12/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Milltown Community Center, 301 2nd Ave SW
Osceola
12/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Osceola Medical Center, 2630 65th Ave
Saint Croix Falls
12/12/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 143 St Croix Falls, 807 Pine Street
Rusk
Ladysmith
11/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Our Lady Sorrows Catholic School, 105 Washington Ave E
12/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church Ladysmith, 515 College Ave W
Saint Croix
Baldwin
12/19/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., O'Connell Family Funeral Home Baldwin, 1010 Newton Street
Hudson
11/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Bank And Trust, 680 Annabelle Way
11/25/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Citizens State Bank, 375 Stageline Rd.
11/29/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church Hudson, 1097 Scott Rd.
12/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, 1500 Vine Street
12/9/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Hudson, 505 13th St. S.
12/9/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., YMCA Hudson, 2211 Vine St.
12/15/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Bank And Trust, 680 Annabelle Way
12/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church Hudson, 920 3rd St
12/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Bank And Trust, 680 Annabelle Way
New Richmond
12/5/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church New Richmond, 218 County Rd. K
12/13/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Croix County Services Center, 1752 Dorset Lane
12/15/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Faith Community, 1040 Paperjack Dr.
12/15/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Faith Community, 1040 Paperjack Dr.
12/20/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus New Richmond, 155 E. 4th St.
Roberts
11/23/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ, 1001 Birch Dr
Somerset
11/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 111 Somerset, 464 County Rd. V V
Sawyer
Hayward
12/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe School, 8575 N. Trepania Rd
12/19/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Veterans Community Center, 10534 S Main St
12/20/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Veterans Community Center, 10534 S Main St
Taylor
Medford
11/29/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Medford, 420 Lincoln Street
Trempealeau
Osseo
11/30/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Osseo Fairchild High School, 50851 East St
Washburn
Birchwood
12/20/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Birchwood, 501 E Chetac St