American Red Cross is looking for extra donations this holiday season

  • Updated
Red Cross

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The American Red Cross is emphasizing the importance of donating blood this holiday season.

Officials with the American Red Cross say there has always been a donation problem during the holiday season, but this year in particular has been a real struggle. 

Due to the uptick of flu and other diseases, many people who normally donate have not been able to contribute this season.

Both blood and platelet donations tend to drop over 20% during the holidays because of sicknesses, traveling and people staying busy with holiday events.

This is a rising concern because there is a shelf life on blood, and they cannot keep it indefinitely. This means they need to constantly be replenishing that supply.

"I always say that donating blood is one thing that you can do that makes a positive influence and helps the community. It also helps people in need, especially people who are injured or need blood for surgery. So, I think it just makes you feel like it is something positive you can do for your community," said American Red Cross volunteer, Dan Schillinger.

Red Cross is offering exclusive gifts to those who donate between November 23 and 27.

If you or a friend are looking to donate, you can visit the American Red Cross Blood Services webpage or download their mobile app to schedule an appointment. 

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 21-Dec. 15

Ashland

Ashland

12/20/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., AmericInn Ashland, 3009 Lakeshore Dr E

Glidden

12/6/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chequamegan Middle School, 64 S Grant Street

Mellen

12/19/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mellen High School, 420 S Main Street

_______________

Barron

Barron

11/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 800 Memorial Dr

12/9/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barron Electric Cooperative, 1434 State Hwy 25

Prairie Farm

12/7/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 115 N River Ave

Rice Lake

12/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 35 W. Messenger St.

12/13/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Rice Lake, 1121 Nunn Ave.

12/16/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Link Ford Lincoln RV, 2700 Decker Drive

_______________

Bayfield

Bayfield

12/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Legendary Waters Resort &amp; Casino Event Center, 37600 Onigamiing Drive

Cable

11/29/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Community Center, HWY M

Washburn

12/7/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Washburn High School, 305 W. 4th Street

_______________

Buffalo

Cochrane

12/6/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW Cochrane, 100 Michael Street

Mondovi

12/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Roger Marten Community Center, 120 S Franklin St

_______________

Burnett

Webster

12/21/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Croix Tribal Center, 24663 Angeline Ave

12/22/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 7422 Kola Street

_______________

Chippewa

Chippewa Falls

11/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Moose Lodge #246 Chippewa Falls, 8118 149th St.

11/28/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church Chippewa Falls, 733 Woodward

12/1/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Northern Wisconsin Center, 2820 E. Park Ave.

Stanley

12/23/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Stanley Community Center, 450 W. 4th Ave

_______________

Douglas

Barnes

11/28/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Community Church, 3200 County Rd N

Superior

12/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Superior Family YMCA, 9 N 21st St

_______________

Dunn

Elk Mound

12/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church, 207 University St.

Menomonie

11/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Alliance Church of Menomonie, 502 21st St. N

11/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Mabel Tainter Theater, 205 Main St E, Menomonie

12/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., University of Wisconsin Stout Menomonie, 302 10th Ave. E

12/9/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hampton Inn &amp; Suites, 2017 Stout St

12/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Stout Craft Co., 1501 N Broadway St. #1500

12/13/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Stout Craft Co., 1501 N Broadway St. #1500

12/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bill&#39;s Distribution, 5900 Packer Drive

12/19/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Phillips Medisize Menomonie, 428 Technology Drive

_______________

Eau Claire

Altoona

12/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 3728 Spooner Ave.

12/21/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 3728 Spooner Ave.

Eau Claire

11/21/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

11/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Brewing Projekt, 1807 N Oxford Ave

11/22/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

11/23/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

11/25/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

11/26/2022: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

11/27/2022: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

11/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church Eau Claire, 2226 Eddy Lane

11/28/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

11/29/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

11/30/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/2/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/3/2022: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/4/2022: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/5/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/6/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/7/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Davies Center Eau Claire, 105 Garfield Ave.

12/9/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/10/2022: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/11/2022: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/12/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/14/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/16/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 421 S Farwell St

12/17/2022: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/18/2022: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/19/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Lismore, 333 Gibson St.

12/19/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/20/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/21/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

12/23/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

_______________

Pierce

Ellsworth

12/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., O&#39;Connell Family Funeral Home, 130 N Grant St

Elmwood

12/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Village Auditorium, 323 W Winter Ave

Prescott

12/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Joy Lutheran Church, 1435 St. Croix Street

River Falls

11/25/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Lutheran, 3337 Kingsbarn Ave

12/2/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., River Falls City Hall, 222 Lewis Street

12/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rush River Brewing Company, 990 Antler Ct

12/16/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., River Falls Library, 140 Union Street

_______________

Polk

Cushing

12/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 2510 241st St

Milltown

12/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Milltown Community Center, 301 2nd Ave SW

Osceola

12/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Osceola Medical Center, 2630 65th Ave

Saint Croix Falls

12/12/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 143 St Croix Falls, 807 Pine Street

_______________

Rusk

Ladysmith

11/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Our Lady Sorrows Catholic School, 105 Washington Ave E

12/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John&#39;s Lutheran Church Ladysmith, 515 College Ave W

_______________

Saint Croix

Baldwin

12/19/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., O&#39;Connell Family Funeral Home Baldwin, 1010 Newton Street

Hudson

11/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Bank And Trust, 680 Annabelle Way

11/25/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Citizens State Bank, 375 Stageline Rd.

11/29/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church Hudson, 1097 Scott Rd.

12/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saint Patrick&#39;s Catholic Church, 1500 Vine Street

12/9/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Hudson, 505 13th St. S.

12/9/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., YMCA Hudson, 2211 Vine St.

12/15/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Bank And Trust, 680 Annabelle Way

12/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church Hudson, 920 3rd St

12/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Bank And Trust, 680 Annabelle Way

New Richmond

12/5/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church New Richmond, 218 County Rd. K

12/13/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Croix County Services Center, 1752 Dorset Lane

12/15/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Faith Community, 1040 Paperjack Dr.

12/15/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Faith Community, 1040 Paperjack Dr.

12/20/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus New Richmond, 155 E. 4th St.

Roberts

11/23/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ, 1001 Birch Dr

Somerset

11/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 111 Somerset, 464 County Rd. V V

_______________

Sawyer

Hayward

12/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe School, 8575 N. Trepania Rd

12/19/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Veterans Community Center, 10534 S Main St

12/20/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Veterans Community Center, 10534 S Main St

_______________

Taylor

Medford

11/29/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church Medford, 420 Lincoln Street

_______________

Trempealeau

Osseo

11/30/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Osseo Fairchild High School, 50851 East St

_______________

Washburn

Birchwood

12/20/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Birchwood, 501 E Chetac St

