Amid rising fatal accidents, DNR and local law enforcement encouraging snowmobile safety ahead of Super Bowl weekend

(WQOW) - The Wisconsin DNR and local law enforcement are reminding snowmobilers to drive sober on Super Bowl weekend as snowmobile deaths in the state continue to grow.
The DNR reports there have now been nine snowmobile deaths in the state this year, up from the five deaths reported just two weeks ago. Over the past five years, alcohol was involved in 68-percent of snowmobile fatalities.
"Just go with the version of absolute sobriety than to mix any alcohol with snowmobile operation," said Captain Travis Mayer with the Dunn County Sheriff's Office. "We all know that alcohol impairs your ability, slows your abilities down, and because of the unknown trail conditions it can really drastically change things in a quick hurry."
Captain Mayer said it's also important to watch your speed and make sure trails are open, as the warmer weather can cause unsafe conditions in just hours.
The DNR will increase patrols over the weekend to make sure people are sledding safe. Click here for additional information on snowmobile safety classes, regulations, safety tips and how to register your snowmobile.