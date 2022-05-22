Another frosty night before warmer, wet weather returns

As the weekend came to an end, the Chippewa Valley was cloudy and cool. High temperatures were in the 50s.
A Frost Advisory is in effect for a majority of the Chippewa Valley late tonight through early Monday. Temperatures in the middle 30s could impact sensitive plants and vegetation.
A nice Monday is on tap with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s.
The pleasant weather continues on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s.
Unfortunately, the nice weather won't last because showers are possible Tuesday night and lingering into Thursday morning. High pressure builds in Thursday afternoon and into Friday, bringing nicer and warmer conditions. Unfortunately, showers and thunderstorms are possible during Memorial Day weekend.