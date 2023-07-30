Another pleasant day before humidity returns later in the week

Our past seven days were hot, humidity, and stormy with some areas in the Chippewa Valley seeing severe weather. Storms have helped us cool down to end the week and will continue to do so far tomorrow. However, humidity will increase to higher levels.
Taking a quick look at our storms this week, we gained an inch and a half in just two days. For the month of July, we are above average. For the year so far, we are down in precipitation, but not by much.
Tonight, temperatures will drop into the mid 50s with clear skies. Perfect weather for those that like their windows open, bringing in that nice cool air.
Tomorrow, plenty of sunshine will warm us up into the low 80s. With humidity still negligible, it won't feel too toasty staying outside for extended periods of time.
Later in the week, humidity will return to higher levels where it will be felt. Good news is that temperatures will stay in the upper 80s which will keep our real feels from hitting the mid 90s.
Storms will also be possible while we have the humidity, but precipitation looks to be more showers than thunderstorms.