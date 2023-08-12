Another round of showers for the Chippewa Valley after Saturday's break in the rain

Friday's storms were plentiful with areas having very large hail and damaging winds. Saturday's weather was a nice break with cooler and sunnier conditions. Tomorrow, we will be right back with storms, however, any threat with these storms might be none to minimal.
Saturday night, temperatures will cool down to the mid 50s with cloud cover increasing. Sunday, temps will only be in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday will have a chance of rain throughout the day, but it won't be until the evening where more widespread and heavy rain will fall. Throughout the afternoon, the Chippewa Valley will only have isolated to scattered showers.
By Midnight Sunday night into Monday morning, rain will become more widespread and intensify to strong to heavy rainfall.
Moderate to heavy rainfall will continue until 4/5am on Monday.
By the afternoon, scattered showers will be left with rain clearing by the evening.
Totals for this event range from 0.5" to upwards of 3.0". Most likely, the area will be under that 3 inches, but depending on how long widespread and heavy rain lasts, it is possible.
After Sunday's and Monday's rain, warmer weather will return once again especially towards the end of the week.