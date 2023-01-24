Another shot at sunshine today before more clouds and flurry chances arrive this evening

It was short lived, and hopefully you are able to catch it, but we did see the sun yesterday! Today, we will have another shot at seeing the sun, however, the amount of time will be relatively short time frame. This is due to more clouds returning, and our next chance of snow arriving.
For the most part, we will end up being cloudy, but the afternoon will have a chance at seeing some sunshine. This will only last a couple of hours, and then once more, we will end up not seeing the sun for quite some time.
Tonight, around 9 pm, we will once again have slight chances of flurries and light snow. The snow will be very scattered, so there will be some areas seeing little to none.
By tomorrow, snow will be a little more widespread, but still scattered. Thus, we will have chances throughout Wednesday. Accumulation of only an inch or less is expected.
Throughout the week, we continue to have snow chances with little accumulation, but the biggest thing to happen is our change in temperatures.
By the end of the week, we will see some very cold air enter Wisconsin. This will drop our temperatures far below our average, where our highs will only be in the single digits.