Another snow chance before Spring brings its full force

Daylight saving Sunday made for a beautiful day with highs in the low 40s for Eau Claire. Even though Sunday was beautiful, winter will give us another gut punch before the powerful spring arrives. Temps will go from the low 40s to the upper 20s over Sunday night.
Snow will enter Western Wisconsin as early as 8p.m. Sunday night. We will only see flurries and light snow until this system continues to develop bringing more light snow into Monday. Snow will arrive in the Chippewa Valley from 10p.m. to midnight. Most snow will fall in our northern counties like Polk, Barron, Rusk and Taylor and for that reason, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been issued.
Polk, Barron and Rusk Counties advisory times are from 3a.m. to 12p.m. Monday. and Taylor County from 4a.m. to 4p.m. Monday. During these advisory times, you can expect reduced visibility and slippery roads that will effect the Monday morning commute.
Snowfall totals will be anywhere form a trace to 2" for the Chippewa Valley. Totals south of Eau Claire will range from 0-1" of snow. Generally with advisories there is a high confidence in at least 3" of snow. Areas north of Eau Claire could receive 1-3" and a heavier band of snow could produce 2-4" of snow. All of us in Western Wisconsin could see snow that would make for dangerous travel.
Snow will fully depart on Monday afternoon, where we could see a few drops of rain by the end of this system. Highs will be in the upper 30s on Monday.
Spring will make a swift return on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 40s. Wednesday is looking like the warmers day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 50s and a partly cloudy sky. If temps continue to trend warmer, we could even see 60s on Wednesday.
Another chance for rain or snow swings by on Thursday, but a bulk of the precipitation will fall to our south through Friday. So far, next weekend is looking beautiful!