 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arctic air will give the Chippewa Valley cold temps, strong winds, and a few more snow chances

  • Updated
  • 0

This week will see some temps dip far below average as arctic air reaches the Chippewa Valley.

Seeing snowfall almost every day is almost over, as tonight we will see our last bit. Tomorrow, we finally see a break, but next week has a lot in store for us. This includes more snow chances, along with some pretty cold temperatures. 

Snow Timing - ECMWF - WEB.png

Tomorrow is our break in snowfall, but Monday will put snow chances back on. The good news is that this won't bring nearly as much as what we just had. Snow totals are between Trace and 3", with snow only lasting until Monday night. 

Temperature Trend.png

After Monday, we do get another small break in snow, but what we won't take a break in, is some pretty nasty temps. Throughout the week, we will continue to dip down in temps. By The middle of the week, our temps will only see single digits as our highs. 

National - 850MB ECMWF Temp Pattern.png

This is primarily due to arctic air reaching the Chippewa Valley. What makes things worse, is that by Wednesday and Thursday, another system will move through our area. This will bring even chillier temps, strong winds, and more snow chances. 

Snow could potentially last into Friday, but Saturday and Sunday might miss out on any additional snow. This means that our Christmas Eve and Day might not have any snowfall. However, with temps dipping very low, the snow that we will achieve on Wednesday thru possibly Friday, could stick around for the holidays. 

7 Day Evening.png

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you