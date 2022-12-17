Arctic air will give the Chippewa Valley cold temps, strong winds, and a few more snow chances

Seeing snowfall almost every day is almost over, as tonight we will see our last bit. Tomorrow, we finally see a break, but next week has a lot in store for us. This includes more snow chances, along with some pretty cold temperatures.
Tomorrow is our break in snowfall, but Monday will put snow chances back on. The good news is that this won't bring nearly as much as what we just had. Snow totals are between Trace and 3", with snow only lasting until Monday night.
After Monday, we do get another small break in snow, but what we won't take a break in, is some pretty nasty temps. Throughout the week, we will continue to dip down in temps. By The middle of the week, our temps will only see single digits as our highs.
This is primarily due to arctic air reaching the Chippewa Valley. What makes things worse, is that by Wednesday and Thursday, another system will move through our area. This will bring even chillier temps, strong winds, and more snow chances.
Snow could potentially last into Friday, but Saturday and Sunday might miss out on any additional snow. This means that our Christmas Eve and Day might not have any snowfall. However, with temps dipping very low, the snow that we will achieve on Wednesday thru possibly Friday, could stick around for the holidays.