Ashland County DA: No charges for former State Senator after fatal crash

ASHLAND COUNTY (WQOW) - The Ashland County District Attorney will not be charging former Wisconsin Senator Janet Bewley with a crime following a fatal crash last summer, they announced Thursday.
The crash happened in the city of Ashland on July 22, 2022. Officials said that Bewley, who was Senate minority leader at the time, was exiting a parking lot onto Highway 2, when she collided with a car driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman. The car was struck by a third vehicle. Ortman and her 5-year-old daughter died as a result of the crash.
Investigators learned that Ortman was driving more than 100 MPH on the highway where the speed limit was 45 MPH. They also found through the toxicology report that she had a "detectable" amount of Delta 9 THC in her blood at the time of the accident.
The Ashland Police Department and Wisconsin State Patol investigated the crash, and did not recommend charges to the Ashland Couty DA's Office. The DA's Office said they independently reviewed the case for possible charges, and also decided not to pursue any, saying in a statement that they could not meet the burden of proof that Bewley violated Wisconsin criminal statute beyond a reasonable doubt.
Bewley had announced before the crash that she was not going to run for reelection to the Senate seat that represented northwestern Wisconsin.
Bewley is facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of the child victim.